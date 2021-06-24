NASCAR | Old dogs, new track: Will experience pay off at Nashville Superspeedway?

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, continues their 15-race deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports at the upcoming race this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. ForeverLawn of Tennessee, the local dealer that provides unparalleled expertise and the highest quality, natural-looking synthetic grass for residential and commercial properties in Tenn., will be the primary sponsor of the no. 0 Camaro. Driven by Earnhardt, the car has become known as the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. The race will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 19 on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 2:30pm Central Daylight Time.