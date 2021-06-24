NASCAR | Old dogs, new track: Will experience pay off at Nashville Superspeedway?

Richard Childress Racing at Nashville Superspeedway… While Sunday marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing has a storied history in Music City in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In a total of 37 starts, the Welcome, N.C. organization has earned three wins (Kevin Harvick in 2001, Clint Bowyer in 2005, Scott Wimmer in 2008), 16 top-five, 22 top-10 finishes, and two poles. In addition, RCR posted one win in the NASCAR Truck Series with Austin Dillon in 2011, when the Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet started from the pole and captured the checkered flag.