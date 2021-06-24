Cancel
NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | Old dogs, new track: Will experience pay off at Nashville Superspeedway?

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urvDs_0acRXRXs00

In this week's Preview Show presented by DoorDash, Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman break down Nashville Superspeedway and what we can expect in the NASCAR Cup Series' first time out at the track.

#Nashville Superspeedway#Nascar Cup Series#Old Dogs
MotorsportsUSA Today

Is NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway destined to be a snoozer?

The solution to creating more competitive racing at Nashville Superspeedway could be found in a solution. NASCAR officials confirmed they laid down a general resin on the concrete track surface at Nashville Superspeedway, which has not been raced on in 10 years. The tripleheader includes a Camping World Truck Series...
MotorsportsAthlonSports.com

NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Nashville Superspeedway Drivers for DraftKings

For the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history, teams will take on Nashville Superspeedway. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com get your NASCAR DraftKings lineups ready for Sunday's race!. Nashville is a 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval made of concrete and hasn't been raced on in any NASCAR national series since 2011....
Nashville, INMadison Courier

Nashville Superspeedway welcomes Cup debut as track reopens

Erik Moses attended his first NASCAR race in 2019 as an XFL executive looking to poach marketing ideas during a trip to Dover International Raceway. One year later, Dover poached Moses and sent him to Tennessee to reopen Nashville Superspeedway. Moses, hired last August, will open the gates this weekend...
Nashville, TNdailymagazine.news

Nashville Superspeedway entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time in 10 years this weekend. The Xfinity and Cup action will be on NBCSN, as NBC Sports broadcasts the rest of the season in both series. NASCAR released the entry lists for the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series on...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Nashville

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday, as drivers will take to Nashville Superspeedway. The top five in points heading into this weekend’s race are:. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race coverage at 2:30pm on WBUT 1050AM, 97.3FM, and online at wbut.com. The green flag will drop around 3:30pm.
MotorsportsPosted by
TheStreet

ForeverLawn Of Tennessee Sponsors Jeffrey Earnhardt In NASCAR Xfinity Race At Nashville Superspeedway

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, continues their 15-race deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports at the upcoming race this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. ForeverLawn of Tennessee, the local dealer that provides unparalleled expertise and the highest quality, natural-looking synthetic grass for residential and commercial properties in Tenn., will be the primary sponsor of the no. 0 Camaro. Driven by Earnhardt, the car has become known as the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. The race will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 19 on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 2:30pm Central Daylight Time.
Nashville, TNWSMV

RVing is a lifestyle at Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We are a little more than 24 hours away from the big weekend of racing in Wilson County. But for many coming in from out of town, they've already made themselves at home. "Where you park is where your home is," Wade Clem said from outside...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

BlueJeans by Verizon named Official Video Conferencing partner of Nashville Superspeedway ahead of June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

BlueJeans by Verizon, a leading provider of video meetings, events and telehealth solutions, has been named the Official Video Conferencing partner of Nashville Superspeedway, track officials said today. The announcement comes as Nashville Superspeedway prepares to host America’s best drivers across three races on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18-20, including...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Speedway Digest

CeCe Winans, Luke Combs, and Priscilla Block, among Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend special guests

Twelve-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans, multi-platinum award winning country superstar Luke Combs, and Music City rising stars Priscilla Block and Brandon Lay will be featured as part of Nashville Superspeedway’s dignitaries and entertainment during the upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track officials announced today. CeCe Winans, a lauded gospel...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Tire tests may give Chase Briscoe an edge at Nashville Superspeedway

Chase Briscoe‘s first Cup Series campaign has been a struggle at times, reflecting the down year that Stewart-Haas Racing is enduring. But the rookie may have an advantage entering Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Briscoe was one of three drivers who took...
Nashville, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Draganfly drone to help Nashville Superspeedway stay clean during June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Draganfly Inc., an award-winning industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, is helping Nashville Superspeedway keep its grandstands clean and safe during its upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. A Draganfly sanitation drone will hover over all grandstand seating following the three Father’s Day Weekend races and deliver Varigard spray via...
AdvocacyPosted by
Speedway Digest

The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Nashville Superspeedway on Speediatrics Fun Day Festival for Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County

Today, The NASCAR Foundation partnered with Nashville Superspeedway to host its first Speediatrics Fun Day Festival with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, providing special programming for children. This is the first Speediatrics Fun Day Festival held at a racetrack since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This...
Nashville, TNspeedwaymedia.com

RCR Event Preview – Nashville Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing at Nashville Superspeedway… While Sunday marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing has a storied history in Music City in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In a total of 37 starts, the Welcome, N.C. organization has earned three wins (Kevin Harvick in 2001, Clint Bowyer in 2005, Scott Wimmer in 2008), 16 top-five, 22 top-10 finishes, and two poles. In addition, RCR posted one win in the NASCAR Truck Series with Austin Dillon in 2011, when the Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet started from the pole and captured the checkered flag.