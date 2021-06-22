Cancel
Modoc County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Modoc by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Modoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR MODOC AND NORTHERN WASHOE COUNTIES At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Fort Bidwell, or 24 miles northeast of Lake City, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. This severe thunderstorm will impact northwest parts of Washoe County and northeastern parts of Modoc County. Strong outflow winds may extend far from the storm and impact Fort Bidwell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 04:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lake A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 422 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Griffin, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Eustis, Emeralda, Lisbon, Mid Florida Lakes and Lake Yale. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Giltedge, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...80MPH
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Richland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN RICHLAND AND ASHLAND COUNTIES At 346 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Bellville, or near Mansfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Lexington, Bellville, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Mifflin, Rowsburg, Nankin and Olivesburg. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Duplin County, NCweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Duplin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Duplin TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kenansville - Warsaw - Beulaville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Bedford County, including the following locations Woodbury and Blue Knob Ski Resort. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 6 to 14. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Citrus HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Crystal River - Homosassa * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 324 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Grass Range, or 20 miles east of Lewistown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range, Giltedge and Forestgrove. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Chemung County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Chemung; Tioga; Tompkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEMUNG...WEST CENTRAL TIOGA AND SOUTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 620 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Van Etten, or 11 miles southeast of Odessa, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spencer, Van Etten, Willseyville, South Danby, West Danby, North Spencer, West Candor and Swartwood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Giltedge, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Beaufort County, NCweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Beaufort by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Beaufort TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Washington - Belhaven - Aurora * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Alachua; Bradford; Union A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BRADFORD...NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES At 613 AM EDT, a vigorous shower capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Alachua, or 8 miles southeast of Worthington Spring, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Worthington Springs around 630 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Brooker and La Crosse. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:42:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manatee THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE...NORTHWESTERN DESOTO AND EAST CENTRAL SARASOTA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for south central, southwestern and west central Florida.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flathead The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 748 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest of West Glacier, or 38 miles north of Evergreen, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Flathead County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Winnebago County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Winnebago County in north central Illinois * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rockton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near South Beloit and Rockton around 130 PM CDT. Machesney Park and Roscoe around 135 PM CDT. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 1 and 9. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL JUDITH BASIN AND SOUTHWESTERN FERGUS COUNTIES At 203 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Hobson, or 11 miles southeast of Stanford, moving east at 30 mph. Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hobson, Moore, Danvers, Windham, Moccasin, Ackley Lake State Park, Glengarry, Utica and Benchland. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 38 and 77. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 324 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Grass Range, or 20 miles east of Lewistown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range, Giltedge and Forestgrove. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Giltedge, Glengarry, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

