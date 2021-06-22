Cancel
Public Health

Walgreens will offer $25 in store credit to those who get vaccinated for COVID-19

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 15 days ago

(WSVN) - One of the country’s largest drugstore chains will offer store credit to those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walgreens said it will give $25 in store credit to anyone who gets a vaccine at their locations. The giveaway is in effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. The offer...

wsvn.com
