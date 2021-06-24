NASCAR | Aric Almirola on Busch Pole Award: ‘Finally a good weekend’

Kyle Busch joined NASCAR royalty on Saturday as the motive force gained his 100th Xfinity race, changing into the one driver to achieve the feat within the collection. He’s the third driver in NASCAR nationwide collection historical past to achieve the triple-digit mark, becoming a member of NASCAR Corridor of Famers Richard Petty and David Pearson who gained 200 and 105 races respectively within the Cup Sequence. Busch’s first Xfinity Sequence win got here in 2004 at Richmond Raceway, and now has 51 extra victories than the following closest driver on the Xfinity wins record, which is Corridor of Famer Mark Martin at 49.The 36-year-old is already one of the embellished NASCAR drivers with essentially the most all-time wins within the NASCAR Tenting World Truck Sequence (61) and essentially the most wins throughout NASCAR nationwide collection historical past (219).’Rowdy’ always battled second-place finisher Justin Allgaier all through the race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, ultimately edging him out by 1.110 seconds. He led 122 of the 189 laps within the time beyond regulation race. And this time, Busch is taking residence the trophy in a single piece. Busch can be again to compete within the Cup Sequence on Father’s Day, this Sunday, at three:30 p.m. ET at Nashville Superspeedway. Extra Racing Information: