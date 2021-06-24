Cancel
NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | Aric Almirola on Busch Pole Award: ‘Finally a good weekend’

 4 days ago

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola talks about what it was like to earn his third career Busch Pole after a rough start to the season.

Lebanon, TNNBC Sports

Nashville Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole

LEBANON, Tenn. – Aric Almirola scored his third career Cup pole and will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway. NBCSN’s broadcast from Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET. Almirola topped the field with a lap of 161.992...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Nashville Advance

Event: Inaugural Ally 400 (Round 17 of 36) Stage Lengths: Stages 1: 90 laps / Stage 2: 95 laps / Final Stage: 115 laps. ● It’s been 10 years since NASCAR last competed at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, when the Xfinity Series concluded a 10-year run there. The NASCAR Cup Series has never competed on the 1.333-mile concrete oval.
Lebanon, TNspeedsport.com

Almirola Earns Pole For First Nashville Superspeedway Cup Race

LEBANON, Tenn. – A rough season got a little bit better Sunday for Aric Almirola when he claimed the pole for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Almirola claimed the pole for the Ally 400 in a tight qualifying session that saw him edge Kyle Busch by...
Motorsportsmrn.com

Aric Almirola wraps up Busch Pole Award

Aric Almirola secured the Busch Pole Award and the No. 1 starting position for the NASCAR Cup Series’ debut at Nashville Superspeedway. Almirola, the second driver to make a run, clocked a best lap of 161.992 mph in Sunday morning’s qualifying at the 1.33-mile Tennessee track. That speed places his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the top starting spot for Sunday’s Ally 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM).
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Aric Almirola scores his first top-five of the season at Nashville

NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway marked Aric Almirola’s best run of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Almirola ran inside the top-10 throughout the final Stage of the Ally 400 on Sunday. Several cautions early in the Stage put the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang on the same pit strategy as most of the field. Almirola started the final green flag run just outside the top-five.
Motorsportsnbcsportsedge.com

Pocono Organics CBD 325 Dark Horses: Don't Sleep on Aric Almirola

Aric Almirola was one of our longshot picks among the Best Bets this week for the outright win with odds of +6000 and that is worth a deep dive into his numbers. In 2021, victories are unpredictable, but we have seen several dark horses gallop to strong finishes. When wagering...
MotorsportsRock Hill Herald

NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Kyle Busch wins Sunday race

Live updates have completed for the day. For a full recap, analysis and results from the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 race, click here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Full results from NASCAR at Pocono Day 2. OrderDriverCar No.Time behind leader (seconds) 1Kyle Busch18-- 2Kyle Larson58.654.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Almirola 16th at Pocono 1

Race Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kurt Busch of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-25):. ● Aric Almirola started 11th and finished 36th. ● Almirola fell to 16th on the restart with...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch just one win away from retirement?

Kyle Busch secured his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, bringing him to within one of his goal. The all-time winningest driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history (by far) added to his career win total on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.
Lebanon, TNPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch preparing for new challenges on the horizon

We spoke to Kyle Busch ahead of this weekend’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, a track where he has won multiple times before. NASCAR is in the middle of its first race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway since 2011, and this race weekend is set to feature the first ever Cup Series race at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) oval in Lebanon, Tennessee: the Ally 400.
Lebanon, TNWSMV

NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville this weekend

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The countdown to NASCAR’s official return to Nashville is now in the single digits. This weekend is race weekend in Wilson County at the Nashville Superspeedway. On Monday the track has been buzzing throughout the day with all kinds of work being done to impress those...
Motorsportsracefans.net

NASCAR driver Ware to make IndyCar debut this weekend

NASCAR Cup series driver Cody Ware will make his IndyCar debut this weekend in a third car entered by Coyne. The 25-year-old will join the team’s regular drivers Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones for this weekend’s race at Road America. He previously tested for the team at the road course near Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin, as well as at Sebring and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
PetsPosted by
Forbes

Kyle Busch Raises Awareness For Pet Adoption As He Chases Nascar History

Seven adorable dogs who are up for adoption will be featured on Kyle Busch’s Toyota Camry this upcoming weekend at Nashville Superspeedway thanks to the Pedigree Foundation. Busch, the all-time win’s leader in the Nascar Xfinity Series, is aiming to win his 100th race in his No. 54 M&M’s car on Saturday afternoon. If he can win on Saturday, Busch will be just the third driver to ever win 100 or more races in a Nascar division, joining Richard Petty (200 in the Nascar Cup Series) and David Pearson (105 in Cup).
Motorsports4state.news

Kyle Busch accomplishes 100 career wins in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kyle Busch has picked up his 100th career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with his overtime victory at Nashville Superspeedway, making him the first driver in Xfinity Series history to reach triple-digit wins. Busch is already the most decorated driver in Xfinity Series history. The 36-year-old also has the...
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

NASCAR: Kyle Busch becomes first driver to hit 100 Xfinity wins

Kyle Busch joined NASCAR royalty on Saturday as the motive force gained his 100th Xfinity race, changing into the one driver to achieve the feat within the collection. He’s the third driver in NASCAR nationwide collection historical past to achieve the triple-digit mark, becoming a member of NASCAR Corridor of Famers Richard Petty and David Pearson who gained 200 and 105 races respectively within the Cup Sequence. Busch’s first Xfinity Sequence win got here in 2004 at Richmond Raceway, and now has 51 extra victories than the following closest driver on the Xfinity wins record, which is Corridor of Famer Mark Martin at 49.The 36-year-old is already one of the embellished NASCAR drivers with essentially the most all-time wins within the NASCAR Tenting World Truck Sequence (61) and essentially the most wins throughout NASCAR nationwide collection historical past (219).’Rowdy’ always battled second-place finisher Justin Allgaier all through the race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, ultimately edging him out by 1.110 seconds. He led 122 of the 189 laps within the time beyond regulation race. And this time, Busch is taking residence the trophy in a single piece. Busch can be again to compete within the Cup Sequence on Father’s Day, this Sunday, at three:30 p.m. ET at Nashville Superspeedway. Extra Racing Information:
Nashville, TNWSMV

NASCAR is finally here in the Midstate

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend, NASCAR engines are revving up at the Nashville Superspeedway for the time in years. Today is the Xfinity Series where stock cars are racing and paving the way for Sunday's main event. For the first time ever on this track, the NASCAR cup series leaves the starting line at 2:30pm.
MotorsportsScranton Times

NASCAR: Could this be Kurt Busch's last races at Pocono?

There is much speculation about Kurt Busch’s future in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last month, a fake Twitter account posted that Busch announced he was retiring at the end of the 2021 season. Busch used video of a scene from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” to respond and say he was not leaving.