NASCAR | Debate: Will Kyle Larson win the regular-season championship?

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 14, 2021) - A mere-24 hours after earning the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race victory at Texas Motor Speedway, “Yung Money” Kyle Larson was back behind the wheel of a sprint car, joining the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 for round three of the 39th running of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio. The quick trip to “Orrville’s Historic Oval” proved victorious for the Elk Grove, California-native, capping the evening with an impressive rally from row five, working by second-year All Star and recent high school graduate, Zeb Wise, on lap 30 of 35 for the $6,000 payday.