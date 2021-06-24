Cancel
NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | Debate: Will Kyle Larson win the regular-season championship?

NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR Game Highlights
 4 days ago

NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver is joined by Steve Letarte from NBC Sports and Brad Arnold from the band, 3 Doors Down, to debate whether Kyle Larson will win the regular-season championship.

Wayne County, OHNBC Sports

Kyle Larson continues winning ways in Ohio sprint car race

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Kyle Larson won again. One day after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, Larson traveled to Orrville, Ohio and won in Monday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car race at Wayne County Speedway. Larson moved from 10th at...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kyle Larson favored to win NASCAR Cup title by PointsBet

Kyle Larson‘s odds of winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship improved by more than 66 percent, as every title contender has experienced a line move at PointsBet Sportsbook since the beginning of the season. With the All-Star Race in the books, Larson is the current favorite to win the championship...
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Kyle Larson continues domination/Force just keeps winning!

Kyle Larson won his third race in a row when he took the checkered flag in the annual All-Star Race in Texas last night. He won a $1 million prize as well in the non-point race. 72-year old John Force raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year...
Texas StateMadison Courier

Larson wins 2nd NASCAR All-Star race, this one in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Larson was back in the NASCAR All-Star race, and got another $1 million by winning it again. Larson held off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski during the final 10-lap shootout at Texas on Sunday night, after a slippery three-wide pass for the lead, and pushed Hendrick Motorsports to its second consecutive win, and 10th overall, in the annual non-points race with a seven-figure prize.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Kyle Larson holds off Keselowski for $1 million All-Star win

Larson grabbed the lead from Keselowski with seven laps remaining in the final 10-lap segment and held on to win the annual All-Star Race and its $1 million first prize. It’s Larson’s second All-Star victory. His first came in 2019 when he was with Chip Ganassi Racing. "Honestly, I can’t...
Orrville, OHfloracing.com

Kyle Larson Rallies From Tenth For Wayne County Speedweek Win

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 14, 2021) - A mere-24 hours after earning the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race victory at Texas Motor Speedway, “Yung Money” Kyle Larson was back behind the wheel of a sprint car, joining the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 for round three of the 39th running of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio. The quick trip to “Orrville’s Historic Oval” proved victorious for the Elk Grove, California-native, capping the evening with an impressive rally from row five, working by second-year All Star and recent high school graduate, Zeb Wise, on lap 30 of 35 for the $6,000 payday.
Waynesfield, OHWapakoneta Daily News

AUTO RACING: NASCAR’s Larson wins at Waynesfield

WAYNESFIELD — Kyle Larson became the first repeat winner of the 39th annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek with a convincing win at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Wednesday during the Rick Ferkel Classic. Larson had a terrific battle with Rico Abreu in the middle stages of the race, surrendering the lead to...
MotorsportsSt. Augustine Record

NASCAR Speed Freaks: When will Kyle Larson NOT win a Cup race?

Which non-Hendrick driver (or non-Kyle Larson!) is next to win a Cup race, and where?. KEN'S CALL: Let's say it'll be Kyle Busch at the second race of Pocono's doubleheader, two Sundays from now. DEAN'S DIRT: Ryan Blaney wins the first Pocono race by a nose over Kevin Harvick. How's...
Texas Statewhopam.com

Kyle Larson wins again Sunday in Texas

Kyle Larson is going home with a million dollars. Larson held off the field to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Brad Keselowski finished second while Chase Elliott took third with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.
Motorsportsava360.com

How a ‘B’ strategy still gave Kyle Larson an All-Star win

Larson started on the pole and won the first of six rounds in the 100-lap event, but an inversion set him back in the field in Round 2 and suddenly Larson’s chances at contending for the win looked dire. His No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet didn’t handle near as well...
MotorsportsDaily Commercial

Kyle Larson is NASCAR's best act in Music City return

Remember about six weeks ago when we were talking about how much parity there was in NASCAR this season?. Yeah, Kyle Larson had enough of that nonsense. Larson dominated Sunday's Cup return to Nashville, cruising to his third straight points-paying win in a row and fourth overall. He led pretty much every lap, won every stage, and is head and shoulders above everyone else right now.
Motorsportskiss951.com

Can Kyle Larson Every Be Beaten?? 3 In A Row! #NASCAR

Kyle Larson is getting pretty comfortable in that Hendrick #5! 3 Wins in a row with the big All-Star Race win! We’ll recap all the action from All-Star Weekend. Get ready for the first Cup race in Nashville in a long time! Who should you be looking at for Fantasy this weekend?