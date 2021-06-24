Cancel
NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | Quin Houff draws the yellow flag on Lap 1 on Nashville Superspeedway

 4 days ago

Watch as Aric Almirola leads the NASCAR Cup Series field to green for the first time ever at Nashville Superspeedway as Quin Houff draws the yellow flag after hitting the wall early.

Quin Houff
Aric Almirola
Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR: Worst-kept secret of 2021 finally confirmed

Alex Bowman has officially signed a multi-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. It was always seen as a formality, and now it is official: Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s All-Star Votes

Bubba Wallace remains a popular name in the NASCAR world. The 27-year-old driver, who’s racing for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI team, is currently in 21st place in the Cup Series standings. However, Wallace could still find himself in the All-Star race. There are 17 drivers automatically qualified for...
Motorsports

Possible replacements for Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch is no stranger to making headlines in NASCAR, with a number of them having already been produced surrounding the driver’s future and his career in the sport. However, the latest news that appears to have emerged regarding the veteran driver is that he could be set to leave Chip Ganassi Racing this season, with Busch failing to commit his future to the team despite being in a contract year, whilst rumors are already flying around suggesting that he could fill the second seat that 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace as the NASCAR team looks to continue to expand and give their chances of winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.
Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR: Is Kyle Busch really just going to leave?

Kyle Busch could secure his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. But is he really going to “retire”?. He has probably said it more than 100 times by now: when he hits 100 career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, Kyle Busch is set to retire from NASCAR’s second highest level of competition.
Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at Chip Ganassi Racing after 2021?

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has not confirmed his plans for the 2022 season, but he seems to have options already. Kurt Busch is no stranger to carrying his business in his own way, and that has been no different during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Busch, who is in a contract year with Chip Ganassi Racing, has yet to say where or for whom he might be racing next year.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
Saturday Pocono Cup race results, driver points

LONG POND, Pa. – Alex Bowman took the lead on the last lap from teammate Kyle Larson, who blew a left front tire, and won Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch finished second. William Byron placed third. Denny Hamlin was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top five. Larson placed ninth.
Motorsports

Tony Stewart Says Kyle Larson Is Better Than He Was

Many consider Kyle Larson the most diverse elite race car driver since Tony Stewart. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar Series champion himself took a step further during the pre-race show for the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway. "Kyle Larson is better than I was." Does he...
Sporting News

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Ally 400 at Nashville

The winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway just can't lose right now. Kyle Larson made it three consecutive wins in points-paying races and four victories in a row overall, counting the All-Star Race, as he dominated the Ally 400. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was more than four seconds ahead of runner-up Ross Chastain at the checkered flag.
Motorsports

Larson falters, Bowman pounces for Pocono Cup victory

After an intense, nail-biting battle over the last 29 laps at Pocono Raceway, Alex Bowman won Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 when his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson blew a left-front tire while leading within one corner of the finish line. Bowman’s victory ended a streak of three-straight wins for...
Motorsports
Racing News

Pocono Race Results: June 26, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from Pocono Raceway (Race #1) The NASCAR Cup Series is unloaded at the 2.5-mile triangle of Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. It’s a double-header weekend with a race on Saturday and another on Sunday. First up, it’s the Pocono Organics CBD 325. View 2021 Pocono Raceway...
Motorsports

NASCAR at Pocono race results: Alex Bowman wins on last lap after flat tire takes out Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson on Saturday blew his chance at a fourth straight victory. Literally. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, looking for his fourth straight win in the NASCAR Cup Series — this one at the Pocono Organics CBD 325 — managed to overtake teammate Alex Bowman with just four laps remaining after tailing him the previous 15 laps. It seemed as if the final lap was a mere formality when, entering the final turn, Larson's No. 5 car blew its front left tire, costing him the victory.
Motorsports

Kyle Larson Crashes On Final Lap

Kyle Larson has been nearly unbeatable entering today’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 race at Pocono Raceway. Larson had won four of his last five races and was the betting favorite to make it five of six on Sunday. Things were looking good, with Larson leading in the final lap until the wheels fell off.