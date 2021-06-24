NASCAR | Quin Houff draws the yellow flag on Lap 1 on Nashville Superspeedway

Kurt Busch is no stranger to making headlines in NASCAR, with a number of them having already been produced surrounding the driver’s future and his career in the sport. However, the latest news that appears to have emerged regarding the veteran driver is that he could be set to leave Chip Ganassi Racing this season, with Busch failing to commit his future to the team despite being in a contract year, whilst rumors are already flying around suggesting that he could fill the second seat that 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace as the NASCAR team looks to continue to expand and give their chances of winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.