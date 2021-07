After receiving weeks of criticism from Republicans that she was not eager enough to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and, presumably, stage the appropriate photo ops, Vice President Harris went there on Friday, where she communicated that the Biden administration is greatly concerned and has things under control. This message will be greeted with yet more faux outrage from the opposition, which will continue to insist that we are facing an immigration “crisis,” a message that will be dutifully repeated by the news media.