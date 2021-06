Well, Saturday's 325-mile race at Pocono Raceway was fun.... Ready to do it again?. Sunday's Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 marks the second race in as many days at Pocono, and man, did we get a thriller on Saturday. Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman (more on these two later) had a classic 20-lap battle, only for the No. 5 car to get by with four laps remaining and on the final lap blow a left front tire. That's right, Larson came within one mile of winning his fourth consecutive points-paying race. Instead, he limped around to finish ninth.