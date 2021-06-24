NASCAR | An inside look at NASCAR’s return to Music City

As many of us racing fans know, NASCAR games have gone from some of the best racing games on the market to some of the worst. Beginning in April of 1991 with Bill Elliott's NASCAR Challenge, NASCAR would begin its complicated rollercoaster history with the video game genre. Throughout the decade, they would have various hits and misses. From the forgotten Kyle Petty's No Fear Racing to the fondly remembered NASCAR Racing series from Papyrus that would run for nearly a decade, they were firmly secured within the gaming world by the end of the 1990s. However, the game that would begin NASCAR's dominance in the racing game world would be released in August of 1997. EA Sports would bring to the public NASCAR '98 on Sega Saturn and PlayStation consoles. EA would go on to create many NASCAR titles over the next decade or so, truly hitting their stride in the first half of the 2000s. This was not to say that other publishers were also cranking out some gems as well, like Papyrus's NASCAR Heat series and the legendary NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona by Monster Games in 2002. Following the release of the final NASCAR Racing series game in 2003, EA would become the exclusive video game publisher for the sport for the next seven games. Throughout their tenure, they would create some of the most beloved racing games in history, most notably, NASCAR Thunder 2004. With an in-depth career mode, realistic physics, incredible graphics for the time, and a headbanging soundtrack, it is regarded by some as the greatest NASCAR game of all time. Following NASCAR '09, a game that saw a dramatic step down in quality from the past EA titles, they would end their licensing with the sport. For nearly three years, there would be no official NASCAR game. Speculation would come and go on who would pick up the franchising rights for the series. It was later announced that Eutechnyx would take over the reins of the series, alongside well-known publisher Activision, known for their work on iconic series like Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and Destiny.