Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | An inside look at NASCAR’s return to Music City

Posted by 
NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgM7d_0acRVlB600

In this clip from "The Return of Nashville Superspeedway" documentary, see how track president Erik Moses and his team prepared for the Cup Series' debut and NASCAR's first trip to middle Tennessee in a decade. Check out the full documentary on NASCAR's YouTube page.

NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
71
Followers
68
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Superspeedway#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsblairgarner.com

Brad Paisley & Dale Jr. Get The City Of Music Revved Up For NASCAR

On Sunday, Kyle Larson won the first NASCAR Cup race hosted in Nashville since 1984. Before they started their engines, Brad Paisley and Dale Earnhardt Jr. got things revved up with a pre-race show that had them singing the praises of pairing Music City with NASCAR…. Of course, this is...
Lebanon, TNWSMV

NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville this weekend

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The countdown to NASCAR’s official return to Nashville is now in the single digits. This weekend is race weekend in Wilson County at the Nashville Superspeedway. On Monday the track has been buzzing throughout the day with all kinds of work being done to impress those...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Regarding The All-Star Race and NASCAR's Divided Fan Base

Welcome to the Game Show Race … featuring your host … Eddie Gossage. --- For a one-off exhibition race, there was nothing particularly wrong with the All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Everything leading up to it was something else, a spectacle deserving a three-ring circus, but nothing...
Wisconsin Statetelegraphherald.com

Auto racing glance: NASCAR visits Music City; IndyCar in Wisconsin

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:05 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 10:05 a.m., race, 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN) Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles. Last year: Cup Series debut at the track. Last race: Kyle Larson outdueled Brad Keselowski to win his third consecutive weekend in NASCAR’s top series. Next race: June 26-27, Long Pond,...
Lebanon, TNtheundefeated.com

Erik Moses, NASCAR’s first Black track president, on the importance of representation

Erik Moses loves a good challenge. The former CEO of the DC Sports and Entertainment Commission and president of the DC Defenders of the XFL was named president of the Nashville Superspeedway in August 2020, becoming the first Black track president in NASCAR history. The track in Lebanon, Tennessee, will host its first NASCAR Cup event in 37 years during Father’s Day weekend.
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

NASCAR's Honorary Starter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With NASCAR making its return to Middle Tennessee this weekend, Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph will be part of the festivities as the honorary starter for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250. As the honorary starter, Ralph will get Saturday’s race started by waving the green flag...
Motorsportsdrivetribe.com

NASCAR Inside Line: A Hidden Gem

As many of us racing fans know, NASCAR games have gone from some of the best racing games on the market to some of the worst. Beginning in April of 1991 with Bill Elliott's NASCAR Challenge, NASCAR would begin its complicated rollercoaster history with the video game genre. Throughout the decade, they would have various hits and misses. From the forgotten Kyle Petty's No Fear Racing to the fondly remembered NASCAR Racing series from Papyrus that would run for nearly a decade, they were firmly secured within the gaming world by the end of the 1990s. However, the game that would begin NASCAR's dominance in the racing game world would be released in August of 1997. EA Sports would bring to the public NASCAR '98 on Sega Saturn and PlayStation consoles. EA would go on to create many NASCAR titles over the next decade or so, truly hitting their stride in the first half of the 2000s. This was not to say that other publishers were also cranking out some gems as well, like Papyrus's NASCAR Heat series and the legendary NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona by Monster Games in 2002. Following the release of the final NASCAR Racing series game in 2003, EA would become the exclusive video game publisher for the sport for the next seven games. Throughout their tenure, they would create some of the most beloved racing games in history, most notably, NASCAR Thunder 2004. With an in-depth career mode, realistic physics, incredible graphics for the time, and a headbanging soundtrack, it is regarded by some as the greatest NASCAR game of all time. Following NASCAR '09, a game that saw a dramatic step down in quality from the past EA titles, they would end their licensing with the sport. For nearly three years, there would be no official NASCAR game. Speculation would come and go on who would pick up the franchising rights for the series. It was later announced that Eutechnyx would take over the reins of the series, alongside well-known publisher Activision, known for their work on iconic series like Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and Destiny.
Motorsportsdecaturradio.com

NASCAR Cup Series Races Into Music City Sunday

The NASCAR Cup Series will look to play a new tune in the Music City on Sunday. It will be the first cup race in history at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first cup race in Nashville since 1984. Kyle Larson rolls into the race with plenty of momentum after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race. Larson also picked up a win the week prior at Sonoma Raceway.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Andy's Frozen Custard Announces Title Sponsorship of NASCAR Xfinity Race

Race fans, raise your spoons! In celebration of Andy's Frozen Custard's 35th anniversary and as part of a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway, Andy's™, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, announced the title sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on October 16 at Texas Motor Speedway. The "Andy's Frozen Custard 335," is the first-ever entitlement of a sanctioned NASCAR race for the 35-year-old company.
Long Pond, PAspeedwaymedia.com

71 Camping Spots Left for Pocono’s 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend

LONG POND, Pa. (June 21, 2021) – Out of the 3,280 total campsites at Pocono Raceway for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader this weekend, only 71 spots are unsold and currently available for purchase. RV and Tent Camping spots for the Infield and GEICO Family Campgrounds are only available while supplies last. To purchase camping, please call Pocono Raceway’s Ticket Office at 1-800-722-3929 or visit www.poconoraceway.com/camping.
Lebanon, TNCrossville Chronicle

Preece wins reopened Nashville's 1st NASCAR race in 10 years

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Preece won the first NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway in a decade by scoring a victory in his first career Truck Series start. Preece got in a truck for the first time to get bonus track time ahead of Sunday's Cup race, the first ever for NASCAR's top series at the track. Nashville closed after the 2011 season when it couldn't land a coveted Cup date.
Motorsportswealthx.com

NASCAR’s Landon Cassill To Be Paid Entirely In Crypto In Sponsor Deal

Landon Cassill will be the first NASCAR driver paid entirely in cryptocurrency in a sponsorship deal with Voyager that begins at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. Voyager, a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, reached a 19-race deal to sponsor Cassill in the Xfinity Series in his JD Motorsports entry. Voyager will pay the funds in Litecoin to Cassill, who has been avid in the market for several years.