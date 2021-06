Hattori Racing Enterprises announced today that the team will once again compete in select NASCAR Xfinity Series events this year beginning with this week's return to Nashville Superspeedway. Austin Hill will pilot the No. 61 Toyota Supra in all six of the team’s scheduled races. Longtime partner of team owner Shige Hattori and HRE, AISIN, will adorn the No. 61 for four events, including at Nashville on June 19th while Toyota Tsusho will continue their partnership for two NXS events and the June 26th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.