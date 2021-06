Motorsports are popular around the world because of their nonstop action. It takes more than being courageous to drive cars at an insane speed. Racers spend their lives perfecting their craft, which is the main reason why people don’t want to miss the skilled drivers in action. NASCAR has earned a name for itself in the motorsport racing industry. Although there are many other racing tournaments, NASCAR has a different fan base, and they love EVERYTHING about this thrilling car racing competition. Here are the five main reasons why people love to watch NASCAR, so keep reading!