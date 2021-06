Ahead of tonight’s virtual Pro Invitational Series race, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s car has been revealed on Twitter. Last year, the Pro Invitational Series made its debut during the COVID-19 pandemic. As NASCAR shut down temporarily, iRacing became a popular alternative. Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the league as a regular driver where he made his best finish as a runner-up in the first race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. As a longtime fan and player, he even joined the iRacing company as an executive director in November.