Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

'The fight is not over': Dems won't step down after GOP obstructs voting rights bill

MSNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans unanimously voted to block the “For The People Act,” which sought to expand voting rights and respond to restrictive election laws in Republican-led states. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reacts to the vote, split 50-50 along party lines, and discusses what this means for Democrats with The New York Times’ Mara Gay and Emily Bazelon, Democratic Strategist Chai Komanduri, and Mark Thompson, host of the “Make It Plain” podcast.

www.msnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Thompson
Person
Emily Bazelon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Dems#Democrats#Senate Republicans#Election#Gop#Msnbc#The New York Times#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Electionskvcrnews.org

After Democrats' Bill Fails, What Next With Voting Rights?

Here & Now political strategists Alice Stewart and Bill Press join host Peter O’Dowd to discuss how Democrats’ plan to advance election protections after their sweeping voting rights bill was rejected on a party-line vote Tuesday night. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Congress & Courtsvillages-news.com

Senators’ failure to debate voting rights bill

I sat watching the U.S. Senate vote on moving the H.R.1 Voting Rights bill to the floor in order that debate could begin for all to understand what was within it. From that knowledge not only would the senators understand all facets of the bill, but we, the people, could put aside what we have been hearing for weeks by various news pundits; right wing, left wing and middle as well as misinterpretations from online apps.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

‘Unheard Of’: Oklahoma GOP Chair Backs Challenge To Senate Republican Over Withdrawn Election Objection

The chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party has reportedly endorsed a primary challenger to Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) over Lankford’s vote against decertifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory after initially planning to vote for objections. Key Facts. Chair John Bennett, a right-wing firebrand and former state representative, said he...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Don’t despair over the Senate: a new voting rights law has never been closer

This week, the For the People Act – the most sweeping voting-rights legislation in more than 50 years – came before the United States Senate, a place known, especially to itself, as “world’s greatest deliberative body”. Yet Republican senators refused to even debate the measure. Despite having the support of every member of the Democratic majority – a group of 50 senators that represents 40 million more constituents than their Republican counterparts – the bill failed to reach the 60-vote threshold for breaking a filibuster. It didn’t even come close.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Nicolle Wallace Knocks Democrats for Being Too ‘Complacent’ on Voting Rights: They’re Not ‘Taking This as Seriously as Republicans’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace expressed some frustration with Washington Democrats on Wednesday for being too “complacent” on voting rights. As Tim Miller talked about ways voting rights can get done in Congress, Wallace remarked that she doesn’t think Democrats are as motivated as they should be:. You talk to Democrats privately,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy