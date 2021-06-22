Cancel
Above average temps, chance of thunderstorms

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur southwest flow is still in place with highs well above average into the upper 80's and lower 90's. We'll also increase the risk of thunderstorms for the entire region. Tonight: Breezy with partly cloudy skies and lows into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a...

