Above average temps, chance of thunderstorms

Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s today as scattered showers continue to push eastward this morning. Most of the area will continue to dry out throughout the morning, but patchy fog will be an issue for most. Visibility has been reduced across southeast Nebraska, so use caution during your morning commute. Visibility will improve as we head into your afternoon and we the clouds will even start to clear. We should see some sunshine as we end off your Wednesday. Due to the clouds and northerly winds, high temperatures will top out in the low 80s. We could see another round of patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures increase back to the 90s by Friday and our next chance of rain arrives.