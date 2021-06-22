'Pop's Program' to provide support, tools for people experiencing homelessness in Detroit

A local business leader is gearing up to launch a new program aimed that will help those who are homeless get a fresh start.

Josh Morris is the founder of Detroit Quality Staffing. The organization's newest initiative: the Pop's Program. It's an outreach program launching

in August and is designed to provide a support system, along with tools, to help Detroit's homeless population obtain jobs.

"Seeing the need of employees in this marketplace, our goal is to remove the obstacles and open the door for them to obtain long-term employment," Morris said, who revealed that his grandfather, a veteran, experienced homelessness and was unable to recover. That being one of the inspirations behind this new initiative.

The staffing company has a long list of employers in its network across metro Detroit. Morris said some employers have already expressed that they're very much on board with this new program. The company will continue to work to gain more employers during the initiative's launch.

For more information, visit the Detroit Quality Staffing website here .