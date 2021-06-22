Inmate escapes custody after working at Missouri State Fairgrounds

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Pettis County Sheriff's Department is reporting an inmate has escaped custody after working at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

Jason Laird was last seen on the outer campgrounds at 4 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots.

Laird is listed at 5'03" and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Laird is serving seven years for multiple charges including burglary, stealing vehicles and weapons.

