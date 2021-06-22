Cancel
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Tops 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil and gas companies have been in the news recently, after the cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline disrupted delivery of natural gas and oil products to much of the East Coast. And the price of a barrel of oil has soared this year as the economy opens up, putting some oil and gas companies in position to grow. One company that's on the rise is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). On Tuesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Pioneer Natural climbed to a new percentile, rising to 81, up from 78 the prior day.

