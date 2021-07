Euro 2020 is finally here and fans will be treated to live international football on TV for an entire month.BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights in the UK and they will be bringing supporters every single match so no action will be missed.The group matches and knockout stage matches have been divided between the channels.The BBC will have first and second pick of the round of 16 matches and quarter-finals while ITV will be able to choose their top semi-final.And the final will be shown on both the BBC and ITV.Who are the pundits for Euro 2020?ITV have...