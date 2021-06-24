MLS Austin FC | WATCH: Drone Tour with Matthew McConaughey & Austin FC

Matthew McConaughey performs before the first game at Q2 Stadium between the Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. While the product on the field is promising (but admittedly remains a work in progress), it is clear that Austin FC has created an environment and a culture off the field that is as unique as the city it represents. In Saturday’s scoreless draw with the San Jose Earthquakes, the first match ever played at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium, the club’s supporters showcased a little bit of intimidation, a lot of volume and plenty of pageantry – all mixed with a healthy dose of weird.