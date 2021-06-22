Apple opening latest store at historic Tower Theatre in downtown L.A. (PHOTOS)
Apple Inc. is opening its newest retail location at the historic Tower Theatre in the heart of downtown Los Angeles on June 24. Kicking off along with the new store’s opening, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) also has launched Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that will provide hands-on skills training, resources and mentorship to underrepresented communities worldwide using Apple's products. The program is part of the company's ongoing "Today at Apple" programming offered at its stores.www.bizjournals.com