He also tells us whether he'd ever do Broadway in this behind-the-scenes look at the making of his ESSENCE cover. In just a few short years in Hollywood, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has racked up the kinds of roles many actors spend a lifetime waiting for. He’s played the co-lead in a hit Netflix show (Black Mirror), won an Emmy for his supporting role in a DC Comics series (Watchmen), appeared in a Marvel film (Ant-Man), and now he’s slated for his first leading role in the upcoming horror flick Candyman.