Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Demone Tissira Announced As New Head Coach Of Simon Fraser University

By Ben Dornan
swimswam.com
 15 days ago

Tissira will take over as head coach of the Simon Fraser University men's and women's swim teams; Canada's only 2 NCAA swim teams. Archive photo via Simon Fraser University Clan Logo. Two months after announcing the retirement of Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser has announced that Demone Tissira will be taking...

swimswam.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Marsden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Waterloo#The University Of Regina#Canadian#Lite De Longueuil#Burnabynow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
Hockeynahl.com

Magicians name Nick Bydal as new Head Coach

The Minnesota Magicians, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), have announced that they have named Nick Bydal the new Head Coach for the organization. “The entire Magicians organization is thrilled to have Nick Bydal as the next Head Coach for the organization,” said Owner Scott Krueger. “Nick’s NAHL and NCAA playing and coaching experience is what the Magicians were looking for to build off of our success this past season. Nick is a proven coach, recruiter and his knowledge of the NAHL and NCAA will ensure an easy transition as our head coach and keep us as a destination for student athletes. Coach Bydal’s ability to develop players and help them to achieve their goal of playing college hockey, is what we are excited to continue here with the Magicians.”
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Andrew Conniff new BHSU head soccer coach

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State athletics has announced Andrew Conniff as its new head women’s soccer coach. “I am so thankful to be given an opportunity to work in BHSU athletics and to be given the trust of administration to lead the women’s soccer program,” said Conniff. “I believe this program can provide real value to the Spearfish community and the campus community. Having met with some of the players, I could feel how eager they are to improve and show their worth. We are ready to get to work.”
NHLchatsports.com

Coyotes announce new head coach André Tourigny

Last night news broke last night that the Arizona Coyotes search for a new head coach was over and André Tourigny had been named the new head coach. The Coyotes just made that official, announcing Tourigny will be serving as the franchise's eighth head coach. Tourigny has had a storied...
NHLchatsports.com

Arizona Coyotes set to announce new head coach Thursday at Gila River Arena

The Arizona Coyotes announced a news conference for Thursday morning at which the team will introduce its new head coach. Signs point to it being longtime Canada national team and junior-level coach André Tourigny. Tourigny, a 47-year-old native of Quebec, earlier this month helped Team Canada to the gold medal...
Sportsswimswam.com

ISL’s London Roar Announce Steve Tigg as New Head Coach

Steven Tigg from the University of Stirling will replace Mel Marshall, who was the head coach for the first 2 seasons of the ISL. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The London Roar have presented Steven Tigg as the club’s new head coach. He takes over the post from...
NHLqueenannenews.com

Seattle Kraken announce hire of first head coach

The Seattle Kraken announced last week the hiring of Dave Hakstol as the first head coach in team history. Joining the Kraken denotes Hakstol’s 26th consecutive season as a head or assistant coach, serving across the NHL, NCAA and USHL. He joins Seattle from the Toronto Maple Leafs where he was an assistant coach.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Pawlaski, Kern, Zheng Star At Aquajets Summer Inivte

13-year-old Cate Pawlaski went 1:13.18 and 2:36.50 in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, respectively, at the Aquajets Summer Invite. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 13-year-old Cate Pawlaski went 1:13.18 and 2:36.50 in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, respectively, at the Aquajets Summer Invite. Those times – in long course...
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

Northgate alumna named Head Soccer Coach at Manchester University

For Newnan native Katie Mitchell, life moves fast. Just eight years removed from a GHSA state soccer championship as a sophomore at Northgate, Mitchell was named Head Soccer Coach for the Manchester University Spartans in North Manchester, Indiana. After graduating from Northgate in 2015, Mitchell went on to star at...
NHLtheicegarden.com

2021 NWHL Draft Recap: The Toronto Six

The Toronto Six made eight picks in the 2021 NWHL entry draft. The picks included five forwards and three defenders, and it’s a pretty safe bet that most of them will play for the team at some point this season. Maegen Beres (F), 3rd overall from Boston College. Fittingly, it...
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Lauren Sinacola announced as new women’s soccer head coach

The Oregon State Beavers Women’s Soccer team has announced Lauren Sinacola as the new head coach of the team following former Coach Matt Kagan’s resignation in May. Sinacola joins the Beavers from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where she has been an assistant coach for the past three seasons, which have included an NCAA Tournament berth and win in 2019 along with a Top 15 ranking for the Fighting Irish in 2019.
Kingston, MAWPI News

Goldstein Named Head Softball Coach at the University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI --- WPI's Whitney Goldstein has been named as the head coach for Rhode Island's softball team, Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn announced Wednesday. Goldstein leaves for URI after a highly successful eight seasons on Boynton Hill, where she led the Engineers to four regular-season titles, two NEWMAC Championship crowns, three NCAA Regional appearances and two Super Regionals. A two-time NEWMAC Coach of the Year, she also was the ECAC Regional Coach of the Year in 2016.
Irving, TXudallas.edu

University of Dallas Announces New Director of Athletics

The University of Dallas has announced Jarred Samples, BA ’01, as the new athletics director, effective July 1, 2021, following the retirement of longtime director Dick Strockbine, who has served in this role for more than 25 years. Samples recently completed his 13th season as UD’s head coach of men's basketball, which is the second-longest among active UD coaches in the department and longest for men’s basketball.
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

University of Jamestown Announces Four Coaches Resignations

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown announced on Thursday the resignation of four different coaches for the Jimmies. UJ Director of HR Becky Knodel said “We appreciate everything that these individuals have done for the University! Please join me in thanking all of them for their hard work and their dedicated service to the University, and wish them the best of luck in their new endeavors.”
Paso Robles, CAswimswam.com

Cal Lutheran Picks Up In-State Freestyler Kendall Moffitt (2021)

Moffitt of Paso Robles, CA is a versatile recruit for Cal Lutheran, with conference-scoring times in fly, free, and IM events. Current photo via Kendall Moffitt. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Boston, MAbchigh.edu

BC High Announces Next Head Football Coach Ed Mantie

Ed Mantie has been named the next Head Football Coach at Boston College High School. Mantie, currently the Head Coach of the Framingham High School Flyers, has a long history in New England football. As an award-winning high school quarterback, place-kicker, and safety, Mantie led his Danbury, Connecticut team to...
Sportsintermatwrestle.com

Ned Shuck Named Head Coach at Bellarmine University

Today, Bellarmine University announced that Ned Shuck would be the school's next head coach. Shuck has spent the last three years at Army West Point and was most recently their associate head coach. During his time at West Point, Shuck has earned the reputation of being a stalwart on the recruiting trail and has been a critical component of a staff that has seen a recent uptick in recruiting. The Black Knights Class of 2021 was ranked 24th in the country and featured nine of the nation's top 300 seniors.
College SportsDaily Herald

UVU baseball coaching staff announced by head coach Eddie Smith

New Utah Valley University baseball coach Eddie Smith has announced his coaching staff for the 2022 season. Nate Rasmussen, Grant Kukuk and Kade Kryzsko will all be assistant coaches for Wolverine baseball. Rasmussen has been hired as the program’s recruiting coordinator, while Kukuk will be the team’s pitching coach, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy