Seton Hall Athletics announced on Thursday that Donald Copeland, a former Seton Hall men’s basketball player, is returning to the team as an assistant coach. Copeland spent the last six years of his coaching career with Wagner, first joining the Seahawks as a graduate assistant before taking up the role of assistant coach for the last four years. In his first season as an assistant coach, he helped bring the team to a 23-11 record and one of three Northeast Conference regular season championships during his tenure with Wagner. Donald Copeland compiled a record of 64-44 with the Seahawks.