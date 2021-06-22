Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas State football adds commits for 2021 & 2022

By Chris Hudgison
Kait 8
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s another new face on the 2021 Arkansas State football roster. George Rogers Clark (KY) running back Azariah Israel committed to the Red Wolves over the weekend. He was a 2019 and 2020 Honorable Mention on the AP Kentucky All-State Team. Isreal rushed for 2,346 yards and 28 scores in 2019. He originally signed with Louisville as a walk-on but entered the transfer portal in March. Israel adding depth to the Red Wolves running back room.

www.kait8.com
