Bard President Is ‘Heartbroken’ About Russian Blacklisting

By Karin Fischer
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBard College, which has worked to spread liberal-arts education around the globe, has been designated as an “undesirable” organization by the Russian government, prevented from all activity and operations in the country. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office announced the blacklisting on Monday, saying that Bard’s work “threatens the constitutional order...

