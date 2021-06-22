Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Data Knights Acquisition Corp. ('Data Knights' or the 'Company'), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 11,500,000 units completed on May 11, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about June 22, 2021. Holders of units will need to have their broker contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ('Nasdaq') under the ticker symbol 'DKDCU,' and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols 'DKDCA' and 'DKDCW,' respectively.