Disneyland will never be finished. Walt Disney always said that as long as there was imagination in the world, his theme park would always change, adapt and evolve. And it certainly has done just that. For more than 65 years Disneyland has never remained still. There's always something new being added, which sometimes requires something old to be removed, but normally guests don't actually see this happen. Yesterday visitors to Disneyland, and more specifically those inside Mickey's Toontown, got to watch construction equipment actually tear down part of the theme park.