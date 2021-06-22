Everything We Know About a Potential Mare of Easttown Season 2
Watch: See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question. While the first and currently only season of Mare of Easttown seemed to be a pretty open and shut case, the door has not been entirely closed to another installment. HBO boss Casey Bloys said it, star Kate Winslet said it, and most importantly, creator and writer Brad Ingelsby is saying that a season two is not an impossibility. The problem is, as it usually is, whether or not there's a story to be told.www.eonline.com