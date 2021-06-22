Everything We Know About a Potential Mare of Easttown Season 2

One of the best aspects of a prestige limited series in 2021 is a network or streamer can attract A-list talent for a short run of episodes. The bad part about that agreement is that there’s really no immediate chance that a successful limited series can be turned into an ongoing show, such as what happened with “Big Little Lies.” And when talking about the option of having more “Mare of Easttown,” HBO’s Casey Bloys is well aware that a Season 2 is only going to happen if the creative folks involved are willing to make it a reality.