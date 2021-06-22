Cancel
New York City, NY

Broadway stages finally set to sing

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway is opening up. So, now, me, too, I am opening up. I am telling you that no guests will be allowed backstage. Nobody — unless they’re part of the performance. No pals, no anybody. Tony winner “Hadestown,” early reopener, starts Sept. 2. It will require no rejiggering of roles...

