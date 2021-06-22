Broadway stages finally set to sing

“The 5th Dimension is forever,” smiles founder of the 6-time Grammy winning vocal quintet and St. Louis native, LaMonte McLemore, musing about The 5th Dimension’s appearance in this summer’s award-winning musical docu-film sensation, “Summer of Soul.” Producer Questlove unearthed countless pristine celluloid hours of African American musical luminaries performing at The Harlem Cultural Festival, circa 1969. Akin to a “Black Woodstock,” Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mahalia Jackson, Sly & The Family Stone, and more took to the stage before hundreds of thousands. The #1 song of the day (and the year for that matter), actually a “mash-up” of “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” courtesy of Broadway’s HAIR, performed with verve and optimistic joy by a brightly attired The 5th Dimension (Marilyn McCoo, Florence LaRue, Billy Davis, Jr., Ron Townson and McLemore) is one of the movie’s centerpieces. Biographer of The Original 5th Dimension and Mr. McLemore, Robert-Allan Arno states, “To see The 5th Dimension on the big screen at the apex of their career is thrilling for their many fans, more so it underscores the unexpected power of the group’s unique ebullient flavor.” McLemore adds, “I’ll just say ‘Right on!’…we especially loved performing in Harlem, and bringing our magic everywhere, the world over.”