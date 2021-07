With all the talk about pitchers having to adjust, it's interesting to note scoring hasn't changed significantly. Through the end of May, teams were averaging 4.33 runs per game. From June 1 to June 20, the level rose to 4.68. From June 21 through July 6, the average was 4.65. The jump in June occurs every season as warmer weather increases scoring. At least so far, there is no evidence batters are benefiting from umpires spot checking hurlers for grip enhancers.