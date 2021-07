A Fairhaven father and son team are up for a Daytime Emmy Award this weekend. John and Jared Methia have been nominated for the Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program award. The concept of their show, Caught In Providence – which stars Judge Frank Caprio – began by sharing short clips of the program on Facebook. It blew up. They went from one million followers to two million, three million, eventually landing on their current 13 million followers. A distribution company out of Hollywood contacted the Methias and said they wanted to take the show national.