Report: UK telcos digging more than ever
There was a 24 per cent increase in the amount of digging work performed by the UK’s telecoms industry last year, according to Digging up Britain 2021. The report by LSBUD, which provides a free to use online search facility for underground pipes and cables, reveals that there were 1,125,843 searches through its portal by telecoms operators and their contractors in 2020. The growth was so significant that telecoms searches now account for 36 per cent of all searches made.advanced-television.com