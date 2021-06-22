Cancel
Best Friends Animal Society Releases Data Showing Most Significant Annual Decrease in Animals Killed in Shelters

KANAB, Utah (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, today released its sixth annual pet lifesaving dataset, which shows that about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. This is the largest yearly reduction in dogs and cats killed in the nation’s shelters (44.5 percent) to date, putting the nation at an 83 percent save rate. Best Friends has the most comprehensive national data on sheltered animals, representing an estimated 93 percent of all sheltered dogs and cats in the country.

Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

Washington reduced animal shelter deaths by 1,688 in 2020

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, last Wednesday released its sixth annual pet lifesaving dataset. The data gives a national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit U.S. shelters each year and includes a state-by-state ranking of pet shelter deaths of which Washington is number 37.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Easton, Phillipsburg area shelters outperforming most on rate of animals saved, study shows

Two of the Greater Lehigh Valley’s numerous animal shelters received top marks from a national animal welfare organization for the life-saving work they did in 2020. Best Friends Animal Society released its sixth annual report that measures the life-saving work of animal shelters around the country, and both William Township’s Center for Animal Health & Welfare and Greenwich Township’s Common Sense for Animals were among their respective states’ most successful shelters.
Petsgorgenewscenter.com

Man’s best friend: NBC to host seventh annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign

NBC is continuing its effort to find quality homes for shelter animals. For the seventh year in a row, NBC and Telemundo will present “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide pet-adoption drive that aims to connect animals in need with pet owners. From August 23 through September 19, NBC and its Telemundo affiliates across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will partner with more than 1,200 shelters for the campaign that raises awareness for pet adoption.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa animal shelter extends summer hours

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter has announced that they have extended their summer hours. The shelter says they’ve adjusted the hours to give more opportunities for people to visit the facility. Starting July 6, the Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter will extend their hours on Tuesday and...
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Despite influx, Lafayette animal shelter exceeding last year's record-breaking no-kill rate

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is not in danger of losing its “no-kill” status, despite recent reports to the contrary. In fact, the shelter is improving on its performance last year, when more than 90% of animals entering the shelter were adopted, taken to a rescue shelter, safely returned to their habitat or otherwise left the shelter alive. It was the first time Lafayette’s public animal shelter met that benchmark, which qualified it as “no kill.”
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Last Ohio animal shelter gas chamber removed

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society is celebrating the Buckeye State is now a, “No-gassing state.”. Erie County Dog Warden was the last county animal shelter in Ohio still using a gas chamber to put down cats and dogs, according to the Ohio SPCA. It was removed on June 14.
PetsPosted by
FanSided

2021 shelter report from Best Friends reveals promising no-kill trend

A 2021 shelter report from Best Friends Animal Society shows a promising trend in the no-kill rate.. This is the sixth year that Best Friends has been releasing an annual nationwide animal shelter report, which shows that about 347,000 dogs and cats were euthanized during the 2020 year. While this isn’t great, it is a significant improvement from 2019,, when around 625,000 dogs and cats were put down.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Animal advocate speaks out on alleged neglect at shelter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Heartbreaking images of animals who passed away or appeared neglected at the City of Laredo Animal Care Services surfaced on Tuesday and it sparked a firestorm from animal lovers who are upset about the conditions of the shelter. The city says it will no longer intake...
Sierra Vista, AZmyheraldreview.com

Shelter suspends animal intakes

SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended intakes of dogs and cats turned in by their owners until further notice as the shelter stretches its capacity during a busy summer. The shelter is also asking residents to suspend any trapping of stray cats to be...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Veterinarian killed in car crash mourned by Tulsa Humane Society, animal welfare community

A veterinarian who worked across the country, including in Tulsa, was killed Friday in a multiple-vehicle collision in North Dakota. Eric Jayne, medical director and veterinarian at the Humane Society of Tulsa and many animal health and rescue organizations, died after a tractor-trailer rig rear-ended his vehicle about 7:30 a.m. Friday. He was with his fiancée, Sally Cooper Smith, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, according to her Facebook post.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Animal Shelters Desperately Need Your Help

A hoarding situation in Borger has turned into a nightmare for Amarillo animal shelters, and now they need your help. A man taking in dogs and rescuing them went south as they started to get sick once the number grew too much. The animal shelters are in the middle of a rescue project for the dogs, but there are nearly 40 dogs that will need new homes.

