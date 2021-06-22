NI 100: A tale of two villages and Irish partition

"A blazing portrait of women on fire." Modern Films in the UK has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Wildfire, which originally premiered at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year. It's opening in the UK + Ireland in September, though has no US date set yet. The story of two sisters who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they will unearth the truth about their mother's past, but uncovered secrets and resentments which have been buried deep, threaten to overwhelm them. Wildfire stars Nika McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone as the sisters. LWL states: "Brady represents an intriguing, promising new voice in the Irish cinema as it continues to grow on the world stage, [she's] an instant one-to-watch." This looks like it gets intense, but it still maintains its authenticity telling a distinctly Irish story.