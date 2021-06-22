Cancel
NI 100: A tale of two villages and Irish partition

Cover picture for the articleWhen Northern Ireland came into being a century ago, the everyday lives of those living along the border - on both sides - changed overnight. For Angela Graham's grandparents, Protestant unionists from the village of Drum in County Monaghan, it was a new and difficult dawn. "One night they went...

Q&A: How does power-sharing work in Northern Ireland?

The way in which Northern Ireland is governed can appear complicated, because its politics are so complex. The system now in place was introduced in the 1990s as a way of ending decades of violence - but making it work continues to be a difficult process. What is power sharing?
Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge proposal being reviewed by government

LONDON, England: Britain is considering connecting Northern Ireland to the UK by bridge or tunnel. At its narrowest, the two islands are only 12 miles apart across the Irish Sea. The initial evaluation for such a link is expected to be released this summer. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
Tory MP on Northern Ireland Committee apologises for offence caused by loyalist bonfire tweet

The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has apologised for any offence caused by his tweet about loyalist bonfires.Senior Conservative MP Simon Hoare has since deleted the post that read: "Who knew William of Orange arrived in Ireland with hundreds of wooden pallets hence the traditional pallet burning fiesta began."Loyalists criticised the tweet, leading Mr Hoare to delete it before issuing the following apology: "Earlier I posted a Tweet which was never intended to cause the offence it has to some in NI."I want to say fully & unequivocally that I am sorry. I intended only to be humorous/tongue...
Bonfire at Belfast interface 'cannot be allowed to proceed'

The burning of a loyalist bonfire at an interface in north Belfast cannot be allowed to proceed, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said. Last week, police said the Adam Street bonfire was one of a small number of bonfires causing concern. Ms Mallon said the bonfire had been built on...
Ryan McCready: Ex-DUP councillor joins Ulster Unionists

A councillor who quit the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in June over the removal of Arlene Foster as leader has joined the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP). Ryan McCready, who sits on Derry City and Strabane District Council, initially left to become an independent unionist. He said the DUP was "no...
22 unidentified bodies in Republic of Ireland

There are 22 unidentified bodies in cemeteries and morgues in the Republic of Ireland, an investigation by RTÉ's Prime Time programme has revealed. The cases of 18 unidentified men and four unidentified women are located in nine counties. A possible Northern Ireland link to one of the cases is being...
The tragic tale of the Tour de France, Mont Ventoux and an East Durham village

On Wednesday, July 7, riders will ascend the feared Mont Ventoux not once but twice as part of the 11th stage of this year’s tortuous road to the annual Paris finish line. Nicknamed the “Sorcerer’s Cauldron” and “Giant of Provence”, its barren summit – likened to the moon’s surface – exposes cyclists to a dreaded cocktail of both extreme winds and searing heat.
Heist: The Northern Bank Robbery, review: a well-made overview of Britain's biggest bank heist – but without any answers

It was the politest of 999 calls. Chris Ward, an employee of the Northern Bank headquarters in Belfast, was reporting a crime. “Hello, how you doing. I wonder if you could help me? I just actually went through an ordeal of an abduction,” said Ward, before explaining that he had been used to rob the bank. “How much are we talking?” asked the operator. “Thirty million altogether.” The operator lets out a gasp: “My God.”
Susan Nicholson: Murdered woman failed by police, inquest rules

Police failings caused or contributed to the death of a woman killed by her partner, an inquest jury has ruled. Susan Nicholson was murdered by Robert Trigg in 2011, five years after he killed his previous partner. An inquest jury found Sussex Police knew or ought reasonably to have known...
Covid-19: More than two million vaccines administered in NI

More than two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccination have been given out in Northern Ireland. It is the total figure for first and second doses, with about 80% of the adult population having received a first jab, and 60% fully vaccinated. It comes on the day walk-in vaccinations have...
'Constructive' first meeting for DUP and Sinn Féin leaders

The Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has met the Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for the first time since he took over the DUP leadership. Taking place at Stormont's Parliament Buildings, Ms McDonald described the meeting as "frank", but "constructive". She said she told the DUP leader the Protocol is "here...
DUP: Gordon Lyons replaces Paul Frew as NI economy minister

Gordon Lyons has been appointed to replace Paul Frew as NI economy minister, Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has announced. Mr Frew had been appointed by Sir Jeffrey's predecessor Edwin Poots, who will remain as agriculture minister. Sir Jeffrey said there would be a "fundamental reshuffle" in September.
First UK Trailer for Acclaimed Irish Drama 'Wildfire' About Two Sisters

"A blazing portrait of women on fire." Modern Films in the UK has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Wildfire, which originally premiered at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year. It's opening in the UK + Ireland in September, though has no US date set yet. The story of two sisters who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they will unearth the truth about their mother's past, but uncovered secrets and resentments which have been buried deep, threaten to overwhelm them. Wildfire stars Nika McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone as the sisters. LWL states: "Brady represents an intriguing, promising new voice in the Irish cinema as it continues to grow on the world stage, [she's] an instant one-to-watch." This looks like it gets intense, but it still maintains its authenticity telling a distinctly Irish story.
Campbell criticises O’Neill for ‘arbitrary’ stance on NI relaxations

A senior DUP MP has criticised Michelle O’Neill for “arbitrarily” declaring that Northern Ireland will not follow England’s road map out of the Covid-19 restrictions. Gregory Campbell said parties at the Executive had to reach consensus on the region’s next steps toward normality and needed to offer the public hope that measures limiting their freedoms will be coming to an end quickly.
France in a fizz over Russia's champagne label law

France has hit back at a new Russian law ordering French champagne makers to label their bottles as sparkling wine. France has strict rules protecting its bubbly, meaning to be called champagne it must be from the French region that shares the name. But under Russia's new law, only local...
Europa Conference League: Dundalk v Newtown (Thu)

Newtown will be without three players who have tested positive for Covid-19 when they go to Dundalk in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday. The un-named players will all be available for the second leg. A fourth player has been able to travel having completed Covid protocols.
Methadone alternative rolled out after Scottish prisons trial

A drug used in a pilot scheme to help prisoners affected by heroin addiction is to be rolled out across Scotland. Buvidal acts as a replacement treatment for methadone, with patients receiving an injection every 28 days instead of taking daily medication. The government said it had allocated £4m for...

