Matt Hancock is reportedly facing an investigation after using a personal email account to conduct government affairs, in breach of UK guidelines. According to The Sunday Times, the former health secretary, who resigned from his role on Saturday, regularly used a private email account for government dealings, thereby concealing information from officials and potentially from the public. The Times said it had obtained documents proving Mr Hancock had routinely been using his personal email since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began. The disclosure was reportedly revealed in minutes from a meeting between senior officials at the Department of...