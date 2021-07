Borussia Dortmund fans can look forward to a maximum of 25,000 spectators being allowed back in the stadium when the 2021/22 Bundesliga season kicks off. Bundesliga fans look set to once again have the opportunity to enjoy watching their teams play from within their respective stadiums on August 13th as the new season kicks off. Clubs have been given the green light from politicians to welcome fans back to stadiums, albeit with some restrictions.