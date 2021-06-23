Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Humane Society Missouri: Classes, Tours and Parties

Posted by 
Steve Chao
Steve Chao
 8 days ago

Town&Style/Facebook

ST. LOUIS, MO — Would you like to learn more about pets, enjoy an informative tour, or hold your birthday paw-rties with adorable animals?

You can do all of that in Humane Society of Missouri with activities and programs designed for kids and adults.

For children, the organization has a program featuring a 30-45 minutes tour of the veterinary medical center and shelter at Macklind Avenue Headquarters.

Children will be given a shelter tour winding through Cat Corner, Critter Corner, and Adult Dog Wing, including activities and hands-on time with the shelter pets.

For grade 3 and above, they will be given a tour of the observation surgery via a viewing window in their surgery suite. The programs will be taught by trained, volunteer teachers who are well-educated on various animal topics and familiar with age-appropriate learning styles.

For adults, the organization has a program featuring a 30-45 minutes discussion about animals. The discussion will feature topics such as the therapeutic benefits of having pets and the importance of spaying and neutering due to pet overpopulation, among others.

Do you want to celebrate your birthday party with the cute critters at the Humane Society Missouri? If yes, now you can do so.

This will include a two-hour-long party including animal-related games, interactive activities, animal encounters, a behind-the-scenes tour of the shelter and vet med center and a shelter pet treasure hunt.

The birthday kid and their friends will have the chance to create toys for the animals to play with, decorating bandanas, and making colorful cards to draw attention to their cages.

The whole party will cost $150 for up to 15 children and takes place at the 1201 Macklind location.

If you want to give the partygoers something to remember, for an additional $5/child, they can adopt a stuffed animal, complete with a leash, an ID tag, and an adoption certificate.

Steve Chao

Steve Chao

