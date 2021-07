TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities is working to replace about 7,500 feet of water main lines in the north end of the city, according to a news release. Next week, TWU is scheduled to complete phase I of a three-phase water line replacement project in the Azalea District. Phase I will replace about 2,000 feet of two-inch water main on West 10th Street from South Vine Avenue to South Kennedy Avenue. Phase II will consist of replacing 2,500 feet of two-inch water main line on North Azalea Drive — and the final phase will address the replacement of 2,500 feet of two-inch water main line on West Camellia Street. Another project on Sunny Lane will replace about 500 feet of two-inch water main line with a six-inch PVC line.