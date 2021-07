5. Children of Men (Alfonso Cuaron, 2006) The second film made in the U.K. after Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban for Mexico-born Alfonso Cuaron; Children of Men is a dystopian tale that takes place in 2027 when the entirety human race has been rendered infertile. After global chaos, the United Kingdom is one of the only nations left with a functioning government, causing a mass refugee crisis on the borders of the country and the implementation of a police state from those in charge. After Theo (Clive Owen) is kidnapped by an activist organisation and charged with caring for an incoming refugee that they don’t want the government to discover, Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), who it transpires is the first woman to get pregnant in over two decades.