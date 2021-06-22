Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

New exhibit highlights early 1800s shipwreck

West Side Journal
 15 days ago

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Division of Archaeology and the Capitol Park Museum announce the opening of a new exhibit – The Mardi Gras Shipwreck. In 2007, a team of archaeologists and researchers mapped, recovered, and analyzed more than 1,000 artifacts from an underwater archaeological site in the Gulf of Mexico. While the artifacts and research indicate the ship sank in the early 1800s, the name of the ship and its crewmembers remain unknown. It’s referred to as the Mardi Gras Shipwreck for the pipeline where it was found in 2002 by Okeanos Gas Gathering Company while surveying the floor of the gulf about 35 miles off the coast in 4,000 feet of water.

www.thewestsidejournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artifacts#The Mardi Gras Shipwreck#The Capitol Park Museum#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Mardi Gras
News Break
Museums
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Archaeology
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country’s Constitutional Court for Zuma’s arrest and imprisonment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy