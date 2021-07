Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has vowed to nominate former President Donald Trump to be the next Speaker of the House. "After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump," the Republican congressman said to a crowd gathered for Trump's rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday.