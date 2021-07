Oiyin Pauline Chow taught mathematics at HACC for more than 35 years. Chow, 69, died June 28 in Alhambra, California. According to her obituary, she was called “The Chowminator” and created the “Chowminator Top Ten List” of jokes she shared with her students at the end of each semester. Her students, “studied hard to win one of her prized math pencils, awarded for only the top exam scores.”