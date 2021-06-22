Jobs, jobs, jobs at Weasler Engineering

Founded in 1924, A. Duie Pyle is a family-owned and operated business that provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including Less-Than-Truckload, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions. A. Duie Pyle’s motto, Pyle People Deliver, succinctly encapsulates both the company’s commitment to providing award-winning service for its customers and its focus on fostering a rewarding, employee-centric company culture. With over 3,300 employees across a range of operations, A. Duie Pyle is consistently seeking to fulfill its longstanding mission of bringing the best people, processes and technology to its customers. Headquartered in West Chester, PA and with expansive operations across the Northeast, our company is always seeking talent on and off the road, whether it is Dock/Driver Positions, Customer Service, or various other key Administrative and Operations Support roles. All of our open positions are listed geographically on pylejobs.com. As we transition into the 4th generation of family ownership, A. Duie Pyle remains a union-free, privately held carrier guided by the core values we attribute to our success. We are committed to upholding these values in order to remain the premier integrated supply chain solutions provider in the Northeast. A. Duie Pyle offers a wide range of comprehensive benefits, including a unique retirement plan with both a 401(k), a Defined Contribution Pension Plan and profit-sharing. We offer excellent Health Insurance benefits. Our benefits package includes health insurance, vision and dental coverage, life insurance, vacation, holiday and personal time, and weekly pay via direct deposit.