Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, overcame early profit taking and a push down to near the 20,190 level at midday on Tuesday to rebound on renewed buying interest through the afternoon before closing up near 20 points at the 20,300 level, for record all time intraday and closing highs. This was a second successive record closing high for an Index that has been buoyed of late by higher commodity prices, but was mostly boosted today by growth stocks in Technology.