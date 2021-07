As environmental catastrophes, like storms and earthquakes, appear. , the ability of consumers to protect themselves from significant financial losses is more paramount than ever. But as American consumers, as well as state and local governments, prepare to cope with climate change, things will soon be much more expensive for consumers, in part due to the administration’s support for an OECD international tax proposal and the SHIELD plan – both set to hoist insurance premiums, as well as thousands of other goods and services.