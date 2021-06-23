Fox’s The Five Gets Heated as Co-Host Gets Fact-Checked On Air: ‘Just Take The L’

The Fourth of July is still a day worth celebrating. Despite what you may read, day in and day out, this is still a great country. Where are you going to go that’s better? Nowhere. America is still full of happy, decent, independent-minded people. The attitudes of our leaders may have changed dramatically in recent years, but the virtues of our population really have not changed. That’s the good news. The bad news is, the people in charge are working hard to make Americans hate our own country. If you made the mistake of going online this weekend, you saw them pouring out their misery on social media. Instead of enjoying hotdogs and fireworks with the kids they don’t have, they were on Twitter yelping about slavery and White supremacy and what a terrible place the United States is. It’s easy to ignore people like this. You just turn off your screen and live your life. Unfortunately, it’s much harder to shield your children from them. That’s the problem.