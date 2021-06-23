Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fox’s The Five Gets Heated as Co-Host Gets Fact-Checked On Air: ‘Just Take The L’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s edition of The Five got a bit tense when cohost Richard Fowler said a pending bill in the Iowa legislature would ban the teaching of sexism, slavery, and racial segregation in public schools. “The bill in Iowa,” said Fowler, “bans the teaching of the following topics: sexism, slavery, racial...

www.mediaite.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Iowa Legislature#State Legislatures#Republicans#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Right-wing ‘critical race theory’ political charade has people in an uproar over a nonexistent threat

The trending outrage of conservative media outlets, think tanks, law firms, political PACs, far right activists and grievance-peddling Republicans, raises the question: “What are they so afraid of?” Clearly, the well-orchestrated crusade to demonize “critical race theory” is about scaring the bejesus out of the GOP base. Fox News made critical race theory its No. 1 boogeyman on the prowl to incriminate and displace white America, and Trumpian politicians followed suit with fearmongering theatrics to launch another “culture war” ahead of the midterms.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Nicolle Wallace Knocks Democrats for Being Too ‘Complacent’ on Voting Rights: They’re Not ‘Taking This as Seriously as Republicans’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace expressed some frustration with Washington Democrats on Wednesday for being too “complacent” on voting rights. As Tim Miller talked about ways voting rights can get done in Congress, Wallace remarked that she doesn’t think Democrats are as motivated as they should be:. You talk to Democrats privately,...
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

How Worried Should Florida Be About the Delta Variant of COVID?

The delta variant has been circulating for weeks...here are the facts... Over the 4th of July weekend, Florida families gathered for backyard BBQs, fireworks events, pub crawls, and more. As we're starting to get back to something that resembles real life, lurking in the backdrop is a fear that many of us share about the spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

AP reporter stuns Biden State Department spokesperson during press briefing

An Associated Press reporter challenged the State Department spokesperson over statements that the Biden administration has honored international agreements that were negotiated under the previous administration. During Tuesday's State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price highlighted President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and the possibility of continuing...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls for teachers to wear body cameras to prevent critical race theory teaching

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has called for body cameras to worm by all teachers, during a segment where he railed against “critical race theory”.“The overwhelming majority of Americans, and pollsters have found this pretty clearly, think this is insane,” Mr Carlson said about critical race theory on 6 July. “It is BS, in fact it’s more than that, it’s civilization-ending poison.”Critical race theory (CRT) is a school of thought that began in the 1970s. It argues race is a social construct, and that racism is not maintained by individual acts of bigotry but rather baked into the core of...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on crime wave, China's birthday

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on July 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: She said she did it after losing her mom. I feel sorry for her. I lost both my parents. But the sad reality is this, she knew the rules, he chose not to abide by them. I feel bad for her. I admire her incredible athletic talents. They have to be applied equally.
Posted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: If you question critical race theory, crazed ideologues will attack you and hurt your children

The Fourth of July is still a day worth celebrating. Despite what you may read, day in and day out, this is still a great country. Where are you going to go that’s better? Nowhere. America is still full of happy, decent, independent-minded people. The attitudes of our leaders may have changed dramatically in recent years, but the virtues of our population really have not changed. That’s the good news. The bad news is, the people in charge are working hard to make Americans hate our own country. If you made the mistake of going online this weekend, you saw them pouring out their misery on social media. Instead of enjoying hotdogs and fireworks with the kids they don’t have, they were on Twitter yelping about slavery and White supremacy and what a terrible place the United States is. It’s easy to ignore people like this. You just turn off your screen and live your life. Unfortunately, it’s much harder to shield your children from them. That’s the problem.
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy