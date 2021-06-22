Cancel
Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Can Long-Term Support Levels Hold?

By Big Pippin
babypips.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin and its buddies aren’t looking so swell these days, as another round of breakdowns took place. Can altcoins find buyers at these key support zones?. Bitcoin might be bracing for a bigger selloff, as price is forming a head and shoulders pattern on its daily time frame. How low...

www.babypips.com
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

‘It’s way more realistic that Cardano’ will move to this price

Cardano continues to grow with every passing day, and the numbers seem to extend beyond simple price action and trade volumes. In fact, its expanding user base and increasing individual participation both highlight the cryptocurrency’s growth. Ergo, the question – How big can Cardano truly get? How high is ADA likely to go? Will it potentially become the first choice over Ethereum?
Marketsdailyforex.com

ETH/USD: Short-Term Highs Encouraging for Bullish Sentiment

ETH/USD has been able to present an optimistic tone in early trading this morning. Ethereum was able to penetrate short-term resistance and advanced above prices seen on the 4th of July. ETH/USD traded near the 2407.00 mark momentarily, before stumbling back below 2400.00 as of this writing. However, the ability to create a high may be an encouraging step for bullish sentiment which has been hiding in the shadows.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Speculative Risk-Taking Tactics Need Fine Tuning

The USD/ZAR continues to dance within a rather choppy tight price range and speculators who are capable of placing solid limit orders may find that they enjoy the trading landscape. From a risk/reward scenario the USD/ZAR continues to indicate technically there is more room to be seen if a downside trend were to develop. Resistance above has proven rather durable near the 14.44000 level, and there doesn’t seem much threat of the USD/ZAR suddenly challenging the 14.50000 mark. This doesn’t mean it cannot happen; just that technically it appears rather remote in the short term.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Defends ascending channel support ahead of FOMC minutes

USD/JPY staged a modest bounce from a short-term ascending trend-channel support. The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. A sustained break below the trend-channel support will negate the positive outlook. The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 110.40 region and staged a modest recovery...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: AUD seeks momentum backup

The Australian dollar surged after the RBA announced it would trim its QE by $1 billion. The initial rally above 0.7525 has put the bears under pressure. A bullish MA cross suggests strong buying interest in reversing the correction. Price action has retracted from the major supply area around 0.7600....
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Consolidating Triangle

Last Monday’s Bitcoin signals were not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level at $33,973 was first reached. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Long Trade Idea. Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame following...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis : Will the EUR/USD retreat reverse?

Donchian Channel : Neutral. On Balance Volume: Neutral. The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows EURUSD, Daily is retracing lower after falling below 200-day moving average MA(200). We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1806. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1974. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Fails Again, Why BTC Remains At Risk of Sharp Decline

Bitcoin price failed again to clear the $35,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC started a fresh decline below $34,000 and it remains at a risk of more downsides. Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to settle above the $35,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin targets $36K key Wyckoff level with altcoins set to 'grind up heavier'

Bitcoin (BTC) headed towards a key Wyckoff level on July 6 as BTC price action got traders excited about an altcoin surge. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Wyckoff in focus below $36,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD trading up 4.6% versus the previous day's...
Marketsdailyforex.com

ADA/USD: Solid Week of Results May Soon Produce Headwinds

The past week of trading within ADA/USD has been mostly positive and, as of this morning, the cryptocurrency remains within the middle of its one-month price range. ADA/USD gained forcefully from the 2nd of July until the 4th. Cardano was near 1.280000 on the 2nd, but like the broad cryptocurrency market saw bullish momentum develop over the weekend.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Reversal

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals produced a nicely profitable trade entry from the bearish doji hourly candlestick which rejected the resistance level at 1.1882. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $35K, What Could Trigger Fresh Rally

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $33,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase as long as it is above the $33,000 zone. Bitcoin corrected lower, but the bulls remained active above the $33,000 zone. The price is now trading just below the $34,500...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold price analysis: Scaling above $1800/oz, the view of gold this week

Gold climbed up from $1755/oz to $1800/oz. The DXY - US Dollar Index scaled up from 92 to 92.5 this week. The bullish trend of gold is made by news from buying clients which are central banks of Hungary, Thailand, China. The belief that the economic bubble is growing and affects the central banks, ETF funds also. From the beginning of May, these ETF funds keep scaling this safe haven-asset.

