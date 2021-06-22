Cancel
Special Tony Awards given to 2 shows, 1 advocacy nonprofit

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: "David Byrne’s American Utopia" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme," and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, are getting special awards. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will win Special Tonys,...

