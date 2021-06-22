New South Wales Has An EV Strategy To Accelerate EV Adoption
There’s a bit more hopeful cleantech news coming out of Australia. This time it concerns efforts to accelerate EV adoption in New South Wales (NSW). Nash from Tesla in the Gong has shared a breakdown of what this could mean for Tesla and other EV makers in his state. “New South Wales government here in Australia has proposed a new EV strategy,” Nash said, then noting he is going to dive into the details and answer some of the frequently asked questions.cleantechnica.com