Researchers Identify Near-Term Opportunity for Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

With the eActros, Mercedes Trucks is bringing its first battery-electric commercial vehicle onto the market. From October, the electric truck will be available as a two- and three-axle vehicle with a gross vehicle weight of 19 and 27 tonnes, respectively, and will be built with three or four 105 kWh battery packs and a total capacity of 315 or 420 kWh, with a range of up to 400 Kilometre. Thanks to the drive, which is quiet at only 60 dB and locally emission-free, it is particularly suitable for deliveries in particularly sensitive areas such as city centers. Daimler does not mention a payload in today’s press release.